Drivers’ strike hits Brazilian farm exports

Bloomberg

An eight-day-old strike by Brazilian truck drivers is beginning to affect global commodity markets as soybean traders delay shipments and the nation’s vast sugar industry shuts down more of its processing plants.

While many blockades have been lifted and the government has signed decrees aimed at getting the truckers back to work, the protests continued on Monday, and many of Brazil’s businesses and public schools remained shut.

Chinese food giant COFCO International Ltd (中糧國際) temporarily suspended soybean shipments from Santos, Brazil’s largest port, because of a shortage of cargoes for export, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company does not have enough of the oilseed to fill a vessel expected to dock on Monday, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information has not been published.

A COFCO spokesman declined to comment on the disruption.

Brazil is the world’s largest soybean exporter and its supplies have assumed an even greater importance in recent weeks after China, the biggest buyer, threatened to impose tariffs on supplies from the US, the second-largest shipper.

Delays to Brazilian exports may encourage Chinese importers to take more US beans.

Other soy exporters at Santos used inventories over the weekend to keep shipments moving, but the amount now remaining is very low, the people said.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, another major processor of soybeans, on Friday last week said it had halted or slowed some operations after running out of storage space.

As a result of sluggish shipments, the number of vessels waiting to dock in Santos increased to 18 on Friday from 10 on Monday last week, when the strike began, according to data from shipping agency Williams.

The flow of trucks to the port was still halted on Monday and the delivery of goods to export terminals has been reduced as a result, the port authority said.

In Paranagua Port, the second-largest in Brazil for grain shipments, five vessels that were supposed to carry about 300,000 tonnes of soy meal have not been able to sail in the past seven days because there is not enough of the commodity to load them, a press official from the port authority said.

Another three vessels slated to transport pulp and sugar also failed to depart from the port because of a shortage of supplies. Soybean shipments from Paranagua have not been affected so far as exporters have used inventories stored at the port’s terminals.

Coffee shipments are halted at most Brazilian port terminals, Nelson Carvalhaes, president of exporters group CeCafe, told reporters.

Plants that supply soybean oil, biodiesel and orange juice plants have also had their operations suspended, as their warehouses are full.

Brazil is home to the world’s largest sugar industry and most of its mills have halted sugarcane harvesting amid a lack of fuel. All plants and cane suppliers in Sao Paulo state were to suspend operations until yesterday amid a shortage of diesel, industry group UNICA said.

Biosev SA, the Louis Dreyfus Co unit that is Brazil’s second-biggest sugar producer, said it suspended operations at two cane mills and others will run out of fuel in the next two days.

Cane processing in the center-south region might be cut by 10.9 million tonnes in the second half of this month because of the strike, INTL FCStone Inc said on Monday in a report.