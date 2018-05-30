Taipei Garden Hotel counting on bakery goods to lift sales

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店), a property of Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團), is seeking to increase its bakery sales, unfazed by a growing competition that recently drove a local bakery chain out of business.

La Fusion Deli (六國麵包坊) on the facility’s ground floor is to invite Japanese baker Nobumitsu Shimizu to offer special bread from tomorrow to June 15 to boost sales, officials said yesterday.

“Bread has become an important part of the diet and Taipei Garden is capitalizing on that trend,” assistant marketing director Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) told a news conference.

La Fusion Deli generates more than NT$1 million (US$33,347) in revenue a month, making it the group’s most successful retail store in terms of sales per unit area, Chao said.

The bakery has grown rapidly with outlets in affiliated hotels Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) and Bee House (蜂巢), and as an independent bakery in the Bitan area (碧潭) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店).

With an estimated market value of NT$60 billion a year, major hotel and convenience store chains are all seeking to gain a share.

White-Wood-House Foods Co (白木屋食品) on May 18 announced that it was pulling out of the market to end losses, citing failure to keep up with ever-changing consumer tastes.

The two-week collaboration offers guests a taste of 13 special flavored bread at La Fusion Deli and at its Prime One Steak House to complement dinner sets priced between NT$1,780 and NT$5,680.

Shimizu works at Le Ressort in Tokyo, which supplies bread to Michelin-starred restaurant Florilege, Chao said.

Taipei Garden has converted its Japanese restaurant into a medium-sized banquet hall, which generates a higher margin, company officials said.

The same concern earlier drove FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) to shut down its buffet restaurant Giardino (品花苑) in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) with a view to turning it into banquet space later.

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) plans to launch a new hotel, Hua Shan Din (華山町), in Taipei next month and open a luxury resort, Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗春天國際觀光酒店), in Hualien County’s Rueisui Township (瑞穗) in October, officials said.