Qualcomm forms task force to boost AI research efforts

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Qualcomm Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc, said it has formed a task force to step up its research on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Qualcomm AI Research, a cross-functional and cooperative effort that encompasses all AI research taking place across the US company, is its latest effort to develop AI applications and have them available on different devices.

Qualcomm Technologies began fundamental AI research more than 10 years ago, when it started investigating spiking neuron networks for computer vision and motion control applications, it said in a statement last week.

Its research has already helped deliver commercial solutions with smartphone, automotive and Internet of Things applications and is foundational for expanding on-device intelligence to new industries, it said.

“We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI,” Qualcomm Inc executive vice president and chief technology officer Jim Thompson said in the statement. “Our goal is to make on-device AI ubiquitous.”

Qualcomm AI Research comprises about 100 researchers at Qualcomm operations in the US, South Korea, China and the Netherlands, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister publication of the Taipei Times) reported on Saturday last week.

As the team expands, Qualcomm is in internal discussions about the feasibility of adding researchers from Taiwan, the newspaper said, adding that no substantial conclusion has been reached.

While announcing the establishment of its AI research task force, Qualcomm Technologies last week unveiled the new Snapdragon 710 processor, which incorporates AI functionality for mid-range mobile devices.

The new processor — to be available later this quarter — is more energy efficient than the Snapdragon 660, as it is made using 10-nanometer process technology, Qualcomm said.