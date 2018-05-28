CPC, Taiwan and Formosa raise fuel prices a third week

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said they would raise domestic fuel prices this week for the third consecutive week as global crude oil prices continued to climb due to geopolitical tensions.

In separate statements, they said they would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter, effective today.

State-run CPC said the price hikes should be NT$0.4 per liter, but it decided to absorb part of the increase according to the government’s new fuel price stabilization mechanism to help ease the burden on consumers.