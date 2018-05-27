Agencies

SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi eyes Hong Kong IPO

Xiaomi Corp (小米) aims to seek formal Hong Kong stock exchange approval on June 7 for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise about US$10 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Beijing-based smartphone maker hopes to price the share sale late next month if its application is approved by the bourse’s listing committee, according to one of the people. The listing, which could become the world’s biggest first-time share sale since 2014.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer allays antitrust concerns

Bayer AG is set to win US antitrust approval for its US$66 billion takeover of Monsanto Co by next week, according to a person familiar with the matter, removing the last major regulatory hurdle to forming the world’s biggest seed and agricultural-chemicals company. The companies and the US Department of Justice have negotiated a complex agreement that would resolve the government’s concerns that the merger as initially structured would harm competition, the person said. The deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday.

MEDIA

EU blocks US news sites

Several major US news Web sites including the Los Angeles Times were blocked in Europe on Friday after the EU’s new data protection laws came into effect. Web sites of the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun and Orlando Sentinel all displayed the same message saying that they could not be accessed. The blocked Web sites are all owned by media company Tronc.

PAPER MILLS

Nine Dragons buys US mills

Canadian company Catalyst Paper Corp is selling its US operations, including paper mills in Rumford, Maine, and Biron, Wisconsin, to a Chinese company. A subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd (玖龍紙業) on Friday announced that it is paying US$175 million for the mills. Catalyst president and CEO Ned Dwyer said the sale of the company’s US assets allows the company to pay down debt and focus on operations in British Columbia.

AVIATION

Boeing guides Trent 1000 fix

Boeing Co has dispatched a prominent executive to help Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC work through escalating engine problems that have grounded dozens of 787 Dreamliners. Keith Leverkuhn is serving as Boeing’s eyes and ears at Rolls factories in Singapore and Derby, England, where the Trent 1000 engine is manufactured and being repaired. About 34 Dreamliners are parked and awaiting repaired engines, and the number is at risk of rising, people familiar with the matter said.

FITNESS

SoulCycle drops IPO plans

Almost three years after filing for a US IPO, SoulCycle Inc has officially put the brakes on its public market ambitions. SoulCycle on Friday said it has decided not to pursue an IPO “due to market conditions,” a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said. While the New York-based fitness chain first detailed plans for an IPO in July 2015, less than a year later chief executive officer Melanie Whelan said the listing process was “in a holding pattern.”