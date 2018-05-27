New Taiwan dollar slides as greenback rises against peers

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the US dollar, shedding NT$0.15 to close at NT$29.945.

Turnover totaled US$815 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$29.945 and moved between NT$29.908 and NT$29.954 before the close.

That compared with a close of NT$29.912 on May 18, with the NT dollar losing 0.1 percent for the week.

The US dollar rose against a basket of peers this week to its highest since the middle of November last year, helped by gains against commodity-linked currencies, as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were ready to ease supply curbs that have supported boosted crude prices.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, on Friday closed up 0.51 percent at 94.25, its strongest since mid-November. The index has logged weekly gains in five of the past six weeks.

The US dollar was 0.62 percent higher against the Canadian dollar, a more than two-week high. The Australian dollar was 0.25 percent lower against the greenback.

The US dollar had been rising for weeks, but lost some of its momentum after the US Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday were seen as more dovish than markets had expected.

On Friday, the US dollar was supported by data showing that new orders for key US-made capital goods last month increased more than expected and shipments rebounded, suggesting that business spending on equipment was picking up after slowing down at the end of the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the euro weakened and was on pace for a sixth consecutive week of losses as rising bond yields in Italy triggered nervousness among investors, while brewing political instability in Spain also weighed on sentiment.

“Risk premia are rising across the euro area,” Cambridge Global Payments director of global product and market strategy Karl Schamotta said. “Market participants are taking the threat of divisions in the euro area more seriously than they have in a long time.”

Sterling traded near a five-month low of US$1.33 on Friday, hindered by worries over Brexit and further signs of sustained weakness in Britain’s economy.