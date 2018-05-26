Agencies

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Wesfarmers sells Homebase

Wesfarmers Ltd has ended its disastrous foray into the UK home-improvement market, selling its Homebase chain for a “nominal amount” and announcing a further A$406 million (US$307 million) loss on the venture. Australia’s do-it-yourself market leader yesterday said that Hilco Capital is to acquire all of its Homebase assets, including the brand, store network, freehold property and inventory for an undisclosed sum. Wesfarmers, the nation’s largest private employer, bought Homebase chain for ￡340 million (US$454 million) in January 2016.

AUTOMAKERS

China mulls private stakes

China is considering encouraging state-owned automakers to bring in private automakers as investors as it seeks to create an industrial champion to compete with global peers like Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. A policy paper outlining the proposal is being studied by government departments, they said. The plans are preliminary and could change depending on feedback from different agencies and industry players, they said.

EQUITIES

Netflix tops Disney in value

Netflix Inc on Thursday briefly topped Walt Disney Co in market value, challenging the film, TV and theme-park giant for the title of most valuable media company. Shares of the video streaming service rose 1.3 percent to US$349.29 in New York, lifting the company’s market cap to US$151.8 billion. Disney retreated 0.8 percent, closing with a market value of US$152.2 billion. Netflix’s value has surged from about US$20 billion at the end of 2014 and surpassed the world’s most powerful media giants, Comcast Corp and Disney, this week.

BANKING

Trump eases bank rules

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law the first major rollback of the post-crisis banking regulations after Congress approved the legislation this week. The law frees small and medium-sized banks from more stringent regulatory scrutiny and stress testing created under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation. The law also exempts smaller banks from the living will requirement and from the so-called Volcker Rule, which limits riskier “proprietary trading.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Q1 economy grew 0.1%

Official figures have confirmed that the UK economy barely grew in the first three months of the year, partly but not wholly because of the impact of a long protracted winter. The Office for National Statistics yesterday said the economy expanded by a quarterly rate of just 0.1 percent. It said bad weather had some impact on the economy, particularly in construction and some areas of retail, but that its overall effect was limited, with partially offsetting impacts in energy supply and online sales.

RETAIL

Gap Q1 missed expectations

Gap Inc reported that first-quarter profit missed market expectations, hurt by a deeper slump in demand for its namesake label. The San Francisco-based chain said that overall sales at established stores rose 1 percent, dragged down by a 4 percent drop at Gap. Old Navy and Banana Republic both saw sales rise 3 percent. Gap earned US$164 million, or US$0.42 per share, in the quarter ended May 5. That compares with US$143 million, or US$0.36 per share, a year earlier. Revenue was US$3.78 billion.