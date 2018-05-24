Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Household debt slows

Household debt rose at the slowest pace in three years in the first quarter of this year as the government took steps to prevent overheating in the property market. Household debt rose to a record 1,468 trillion won (US$1.4 trillion) as of the end of March, up 8 percent from the same period a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement. Household debt rose 1.2 percent from the fourth quarter of last year. While policymakers have said the amount of debt is not an imminent threat to the financial system, they said lower-income borrowers might default as interest rates rise. Although the increase of 8 percent is still large, it is below the 8.2 percent average seen from 2005 to 2014, before a series of interest-rate cuts led to sharper increases in household debt. The government’s goal is to keep annual debt growth below 8.2 percent. The debt figures come a day before the central bank reviews its benchmark interest rate today.

CHINA

US imports to be increased

The nation is to buy an additional US$60 billion to US$90 billion worth of US goods over the next several years, with agricultural products poised to benefit in the near term followed by energy and ultimately non-high-tech manufactured products, Morgan Stanley said. The world’s largest trading nation would likely seek a “non-disruptive approach” to reducing its record trade surplus with the US by gradually increasing the share of additional goods imported from there, it wrote in a report this week. Boosting goods imports from the US by more than US$90 billion could require Washington to relax controls on high-tech exports to China, “an option in which the US has appeared to show little interest in the current trade talks,” it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Activision banks on e-sports

Activision Blizzard Inc is “best-positioned” in e-sports, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post said. Activision’s established leagues and tournaments for games Call of Duty and Overwatch would generate revenue of more than US$100 million this year, he said. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak previously predicted that Call of Duty e-sports alone could make up US$105 million of 2020 revenue. E-sports are expected to generate direct revenue of more than US$900 million this year and cross the US$1 billion threshold next year, Post said.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Circle targets bitcoin rookies

Circle Internet Financial Ltd, a mobile payments and cryptocurrency-trading firm backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is making a push to become the go-to destination for first-time bitcoin buyers. The Boston-based firm is on Tuesday next week to introduce a feature called “Buy the Market,” which allows users of its Circle Invest app to purchase all seven digital coins offered on its platform at the same time. Customers can invest as little as US$1, and their funds would automatically be spread across the tokens, weighted by market value. Circle builds in a 1 percent spread between the buy and sell prices, which is how it generates revenue, chief executive officer Jeremy Allaire said. The currencies are bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, ethereum classic, litecoin, zcash and monero. While other virtual currency companies have launched similar products, Circle has set a low investment minimum and is offering its product to retail buyers, opening up to a larger pool of potential investors, Allaire said.