Low US jobless rate masks financial struggles: survey

AP, WASHINGTON

Despite an ultra-low 3.9 percent unemployment rate, about one-third of US adults last year faced financial insecurity and often struggled to pay unexpected expenses, a US Federal Reserve survey found.

For three in 10 adults, their monthly incomes fluctuated — often because their work schedules changed at short notice — and that caused about one in 10 Americans to miss some bill payments, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Forty percent of US adults would have had to borrow money or sell something to pay an emergency expense of just US$400.

The data suggest that financial security evades even many of those who are working.

About one-third of US adults relied on “gig” work or side jobs last year to bolster their incomes.

Fewer than four of 10 Americans think their retirement savings are sufficient, and a quarter have none at all, the Fed survey found.

At the same time, the survey found the improving economy is benefiting more Americans at all education and income levels.

Nearly three-quarters of US adults said they are either “living comfortably” or “doing OK” financially, up from 71 percent in 2016 and 10 points higher than when the annual survey began in 2013.

Just 7 percent of adults said it was difficult to get by financially last year. That is down by about half from 2013.

More Americans are asking for or receiving raises, a sign that the low unemployment rate is giving workers more bargaining power.

Just more than half — 52 percent — of adults said they received a raise last year, up from 46 percent in 2016.

The increase was even larger for those with less education, likely reflecting widespread increases in state minimum wage levels.

Nearly half of those with a high-school diploma or less got a raise, up from just 38 percent in 2016.

Still, separate US government data showed that the percentage of people getting raises remains below where it was before the 2008-2009 recession.

For the first time ever, the survey asked about opioids, and found that one-quarter of white Americans — and one-fifth of Americans overall — know someone addicted to opioids.

Those exposed to opioid addiction were somewhat less likely to say that their local economy is good or excellent, the report found.

Just two-thirds of blacks and Latinos said they are living comfortably or doing okay financially, compared with 77 percent of whites.

Yet those figures have increased 12 points for blacks and Latinos since 2013 and 10 percent for whites.

Only 57 percent of unmarried parents said they are at least doing okay financially, compared with 76 percent of married parents. Married couples with no children were doing even better, with 84 percent saying they are at least doing okay.