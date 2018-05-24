Staff writer, with CNA

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC starts making ‘A12’

Apple Inc manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has started mass production of a next-generation processor for new iPhones launching later this year, people familiar with the matter said. The processor, likely to be called the “A12,” is to use a 7-nanometer design that can be smaller, faster and more efficient than the 10-nanometer chips in current Apple smartphones, the people said. Samsung Electronics Co, Apple’s biggest competitor, on Tuesday said that it is working on adding its own 7-nanometer chips to its new smartphones this year. Apple is also trying to get ahead of 7-nanometer designs from Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of mobile phone chips.

EQUITIES

TAIEX falls on trade friction

Local shares yesterday moved lower as investors pocketed earlier gains amid renewed concern over trade friction between the US and China after US President Donald Trump said overnight that he was “not satisfied” with trade talks with China last week, dealers said. Selling focused on large-cap stocks in the electronics and non-high-tech sectors, which pushed down the broader market to less than 10,900 points, while rotational buying lifted select biotech stocks, although their contribution failed to return the main board into positive territory, the dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 52.55 points, or 0.48 percent, at the day’s low of 10,886.18, off an early high of 10,991.86, on turnover of NT$137.57 billion (US$4.59 billion).

RESOURCES

Water rationing proposed

The Water Resources Agency yesterday recommended that first-stage water rationing measures be introduced in Tainan and Penghu County due to the lower-than-usual levels of precipitation in southern Taiwan. The proposed measures include reducing water pressure at night and suspending unnecessary use of water by government agencies and state-owned businesses. They would have a minimal effect on water use by private businesses, the agency said, adding that once irrigation work is completed at the end of this month, the demand for water should be alleviated. The agency is assessing the need for temporary desalination plants in Penghu to meet water demand as it enters its peak tourism period.

ELECTRONICS

Yageo drops on acquisition

Shares of Yageo Corp (國巨), a leading global passive component supplier, were late yesterday morning under pressure after soaring early in the session on news that the company is to acquire US-based Pulse Electronics, dealers said. By noon, Yageo shares had fallen 10 percent, the maximum daily decline, to NT$877, as investors locked in gains from speculation on the pending acquisition. Yageo shares closed down 9.34 percent at NT$833. Before yesterday’s pullback, Yageo shares had soared about 55 percent since the beginning of this month.

PHARMACEUTICALS

PharmaEssentia shares rise

Shares in PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) yesterday gained 1.75 percent to close at NT$174 after the company announced that Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, its new blood cancer drug, is a suitable treatment for patients of all ages, including those older than 60. Patients of all ages experienced fewer side effects compared with competing treatments, the company said in a report on a clinical trial for the drug to the European Hematology Association.