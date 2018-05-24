Domestic M&A market shrinks as volume rises

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market last year shrank 56 percent to US$6.15 billion due to a lack of high-profile deals, even though the transaction volume increased by double-digit percentage points, an M&A forum heard yesterday.

The figures do not mean that interest in industry consolidation declined, but rather the acquisition themes, players involved and the sources of funds grew more abundant and diverse, PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan’s Peter Yu (游明德) said as he delivered an annual M&A white paper on behalf of the Taiwan Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Council (台灣併購與私募協會).

Domestic industry consolidation drove the M&A market last year, accounting for 61 percent of the total transaction value, Yu said, adding that through M&A, local firms embarked on horizontal integration to expand their market share and consolidate their leadership positions.

The trend is evidenced by passive component supplier Yageo Corp (國巨), which has gained importance by buying out peers, Yu said.

M&A also helped companies that are seeking to upgrade and transform, he said, citing as an example Qisda Group (佳世達), which has transformed from a contract maker to a solutions provider following a series of acquisitions.

Some firms sought M&A opportunities abroad, which proved useful in boosting Taiwan’s export-focused economy, Yu said.

Medium-sized companies last year underpinned the M&A market, as large companies stayed on the sidelines, he said, adding that M&A helped companies such as GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) and Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co (大成不鏽鋼) improve revenue and profit and become dominant players in their respective sectors.

Taiwanese firms based in China have reached a crossroads where they must decide soon whether to exit that market or increase their presence, as the Chinese market has undergone significant changes, Yu said.

Research has found that some Taiwanese companies have grown increasingly pessimistic and a few are contemplating withdrawing from China, he said.

Firms that sought to enter the Chinese market through capital investment in or strategic alliances with Chinese firms failed to gain a foothold in the supply chain of Chinese brands, he added.

New venture capital offers another transformation model for Taiwanese companies, but a lack of confidence persists, Yu said.

The government is lending support by addressing concerns over land, electricity, water, talent and labor shortages, he said.