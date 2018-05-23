Agencies

E-COMMERCE

Adobe to acquire Magento

Adobe Systems Inc has agreed to buy e-commerce company Magento for US$1.68 billion in a bid to capture a bigger slice of the digital commerce industry from Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp. The Photoshop software provider is making its third-biggest acquisition to create an end-to-end system for designing digital ads, building e-commerce Web sites and other online customer experiences and completing transactions, the company said in a statement on Monday. Campbell, California-based Magento offers software to build and run Web stores, handle online purchases, shipping and returns. It also helps merchants sell products through social media ads and competes with Shopify Inc. Magento technology supports more than US$155 billion in gross merchandise volume and customers.

TRANSPORTATION

France to take on SNCF debt

The French government plans to absorb about 35 billion euros (US$41.35 billion) of SNCF’s debt burden of about 47 billion euros as part of planned reforms to the national railway operator, French business daily Les Echos said on Monday. The plan, which would see the government take on chunks of SNCF’s debt in 2020 and 2022, is to be announced by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to rail unions on Friday, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources. The government has said it would start taking over a substantial part of SNCF’s debt from 2020 as part of the reform, which is to change SNCF’s status and aims to prepare it for competition, but had not said how much it would absorb. Unionized workers of the debt-ridden state-run company have been carrying out rolling strikes since early last month, downing tools for two out of every five days until June 28, in protest against the changes.

BANKING

Emirates to buy DenizBank

The biggest bank in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has agreed to buy a Sberbank PJSC unit in Turkey’s biggest takeover deal since 2012. Emirates NBD yesterday said in a statement that it is to buy 99.9 percent of DenizBank AS for 14.6 billion lira (US$3.2 billion) and take on subordinated debt. The Dubai state-controlled lender would also pay interest on the deal from Oct. 31 and receive all of Denizbank’s profit from that date in a so-called locked-box agreement. Persian Gulf lenders are expanding in markets like Turkey with acquisitions and license applications as they face limited expansion opportunities at home.

MALAYSIA

Foreign investment vanishes

While locals cheer the ouster of the Barisan Nasional coalition for the first time since independence, foreign stock investors are voting with their feet. Foreign inflows into the local stock market of US$937.8 million were wiped out as concern remains on how the new coalition under 92-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad would continue economic growth. As of Monday, foreign outflows from stocks stood at US$21.2 million after overseas investors sold a total of US$949 million of stocks over 11 days. The nation had recorded inflows of as much as US$2.4 billion last year. The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI yesterday fell 0.5 percent. While the market has maintained its calm by gaining 0.4 percent last week after the election outcome, foreign investors are less sanguine about the nation’s outlook. Local funds and retail investors have been plowing money into stocks by buying 2.5 billion ringgit (US$630.4 million) of equities as foreigners exit.