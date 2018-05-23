Staff writer, with CNA

STEEL

China Steel profit rises

China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s only integrated steelmaker, yesterday reported that consolidated pre-tax profit in the first four months of the year rose 12 percent year-on-year to NT$7.98 billion (US$274.1 million) on the back of robust demand. Revenue climbed 13 percent to NT$125.32 billion during the same period, a company statement said. The steelmaker, whose shares yesterday edged down 0.43 percent to NT$23.30 on the main board, is scheduled to announce on Friday its latest prices for next quarter’s shipments.

TECHNOLOGY

Asustek unfazed by Nichia

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday said that its smartphone business would not be affected by a patent infringement suit launched on Friday by Japanese LED maker Nichia Corp. Asustek said that Nichia’s patent on white LED flash for smartphones has expired, and the litigation would focus on patent infringement stemming from sales of older smartphone models launched in 2015 and 2016. Asustek said that it would work with its suppliers in responding to Nichia’s litigation. The Japanese patents involved in the case are numbered 177317 and 5610056.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai to raise HMD stake

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major iPhone assembler, yesterday said it plans to invest an additional US$62 million to increase its stake in Nokia-branded smartphone vendor HMD Global Oyj. The investment is to be made through its subsidiary, FIH Mobile Ltd (富智康), it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. FIH said it has agreed to subscribe to 244,720 preferential shares of HMD Global through its subsidiary Wonderful Stars Ptd. The subscription would boost FIH’s shareholding of HMD Global to 61.65 percent, FIH said in a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd.

DISPLAYS

AUO at LA Display Week

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said it is to showcase a full range of LCD panels adopting mini-LED backlight technology for gaming monitors, gaming notebook computers and virtual-reality headsets this week at the Society for Information Display’s “Display Week” in Los Angeles. AUO said that its 27-inch ultra-high-definition (UHD) 4K gaming monitor display with 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate adopts direct-lit mini-LED backlight. Meanwhile, its 15.6-inch UHD 4K LTPS LCD for gaming notebook computers combines UHD 4K ultra-high resolution and direct-lit mini-LED backlight technology to boast outstanding local dimming performance. AUO is also to showcase a 6-inch in-cell touch panel, which also adopts mini-LED backlight technology, and is only 1.1mm thick to meet diverse customer demands for mobile device applications.

EQUITIES

TAIEX edges down

The TAIEX closed moderately lower yesterday as investors locked in gains built earlier in the session and the previous day amid fears over a possible major pullback after the main board breached 11,000 points, dealers said. Turnover remained moderate, suggesting that investors were reluctant to chase prices, even though concerns over an immediate trade war between the US and China receded after the two sides agreed to hold off on tariffs, they said. The TAIEX ended down 27.47 points, or 0.25 percent, at the day’s low of 10,938.73, on turnover of NT$133.95 billion.