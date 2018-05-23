China may end birth limits this year

Bloomberg

China is planning to scrap all limits on the number of children a family can have, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a historic end to a policy that spurred countless human rights abuses and left the world’s second-largest economy short of workers.

The State Council has commissioned research on the repercussions of ending the nation’s roughly four-decade-old policy and intends to enact the change nationwide, said the people, who asked not to be named while discussing government deliberations.

The leadership wants to reduce the pace of aging in China’s population and remove a source of international criticism, one of the people said.

Proposals under discussion would replace the population-control policy with one called “independent fertility,” allowing people to decide how many children to have, the person said.

The decision could be made as soon as the fourth quarter, the second person said, adding that the announcement might be pushed into next year.

“It’s late for China to remove birth limits even within this year, but it’s better than never,” said Chen Jian (陳劍), a former division chief at the National Family Planning Commission, who is now a vice president at the China Society of Economic Reform.

“Scrapping birth limits will have little effect on the tendency of China’s declining births,” Chen added.

Maternity goods firm Shanghai Aiyingshi Co (愛嬰室) surged by the 10 percent daily limit at the close, and Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co (貝因美) climbed 1.4 percent in Shenzhen on a day of muted moves in China’s stock markets.

Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-Stock Co (廣東群興玩具) added 2.9 percent and incubator maker Ningbo David Medical Device Co (寧波戴維醫療機械) also rose. Even piano makers enjoyed a boost, with Hailun Piano Co (海輪鋼琴) and Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co (珠江鋼琴) advancing.

On Monday, Danone, which has doubled its share of China’s baby food market in the past five years, rose to a session high before paring gains, while UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC shares erased declines in London.

The policy change would close the book on one of the largest social experiments in human history, which left the world’s most-populous country with a rapidly aging population and 30 million more men than women.

The policies have forced generations of Chinese parents to pay fines, submit to abortions or raise children in the shadows.

An initial feasibility study was last month submitted to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), one of the people familiar with the discussions said.

That study found there would be “limited” benefits to lifting birth restrictions nationwide.

Li requested more research on the social impact of scrapping the policy altogether, the person said.

Neither the State Council Information Office nor the National Health Commission immediately returned faxed requests for comment Monday.

“The policy shift will hardly boost the number of newborns in China,” said Huang Wenzheng, a specially invited senior researcher of Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank. “China’s number of births will continue to drop dramatically, considering a sharp decrease in the number of fertile women and declining fertility willingness.”

Still, the move underscores growing concern among Chinese policy makers that more dramatic action is needed three years after allowing all families to have two children instead of one.