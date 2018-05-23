Xiaomi opens first store in France, eyes growth

Bloomberg

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米) yesterday opened its first store in Paris and has plans for more shops in France, Spain and Italy, testing the appetite of consumers in developed markets as its executives consider a US expansion.

“Every morning I think about the US market and when we’ll launch there,” Xiaomi senior vice president Wang Xiang (王翔), who heads global operations, said yesterday in an interview in Paris. “But 2018 is the year of Europe.”

With its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) at the filing stage, Xiaomi is looking to expand into new markets as it consolidates its position at home and in countries including India and Russia.

It launched last year in Spain, where it has four stores now.

The US might prove to be a whole different ball game. A tough stance by US President Donald Trump against Chinese technology companies has already caused turmoil for the likes of ZTE Corp (中興) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

“I don’t see any reason the US government will block us — we’re an Internet company founded by engineers who studied in the US and worked at Google and Facebook [Inc],” said Wang, a former Qualcomm Inc executive. “After the IPO, we’re an open book, for regulators and for consumers.”

Xiaomi does not sell smartphones in the US, but does ship products, such as portable batteries and electric micro-scooters, through Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.

The US market, and also the UK, is more carrier-driven, which involves more smartphone customization, while Xiaomi’s strategy relies on making one model and selling it everywhere at roughly the same price, Wang said.

In Europe, Xiaomi’s biggest challenge will be convincing consumers its devices are top-quality, but more affordable than the flagship devices of Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc, he said.