Agencies

TRADE

Japan surplus with US up

Japan’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the US edged up last month, government data showed yesterday, after Tokyo warned it might take retaliatory measures against US tariffs. Japan logged a surplus of ￥615.7 billion (US$5.6 billion) with the US, up 4.7 percent after a 0.3 percent decline the previous month, as demand for cars and construction machinery increased, Ministry of Finance data showed. The fresh data comes after Tokyo informed the WTO it had the right to impose tariffs worth ￥50 billion on US goods — equivalent to the impact of the US tariffs newly imposed on Japanese steel and aluminium products. Japan’s overall trade surplus

CONGLOMERATES

LG Group chairman dies

LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo died on Sunday, South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate said in an e-mailed statement. Koo transformed a local producer of cheap appliances into a global tech and chemical powerhouse over two decades. Koo, 73, died at 9:52am in Seoul, as he did not seek extension of life after falling ill a year ago, LG Group said. He is expected to be succeeded by his adopted son, Koo Kwang-mo, 40, who was nominated to the board of LG Corp on Thursday pending the approval of shareholders on June 29. Chairman Koo underwent multiple brain surgeries in recent years, Yonhap News Agency reported earlier.

LIVESTOCK

Australian MP proposes ban

An Australian backbencher yesterday introduced legislation to parliament to ban the export of live sheep after the death of 2,400 animals on a ship bound for the Middle East, an incident that led to widespread criticism of the A$250 million (US$190 million) industry. The bill threatens to expose fractures within the ruling coalition government, which last week introduced tougher oversight of the shipments, but stopped short of banning them altogether. Backbench lawmaker Sussan Ley said the new rules did not go far enough. “A 60kg sheep will be allocated space equivalent to just under two A4 pieces of paper,” Ley told parliament in one of the world’s largest exporters of livestock. Emboldened by opinion polls that show nearly three quarters of voters support an end to the trade, two members of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Liberal Party have said they support Ley’s bill, joining forces with the opposition Labor Party. The rural-based Nationals, the junior member of the coalition government, opposes a ban, saying it could inflict widespread damage on the agricultural sector.

EQUITIES

Malaysia hit by selloff

Malaysia’s benchmark equity index rebounded last week, but that did not stop an acceleration of foreign selling to the highest level in four years after Mahathir Mohamad’s unexpected election upset. The nation’s stock market had a volatile start last week after the three-day holiday, but it closed 0.4 percent higher after five days of trading. Overseas investors sold US$625 million worth of equities last week, the nation’s biggest stock outflow since August 2013, according to stock exchange data. The selloff is pushing it to the brink of wiping out this year’s almost US$1 billion of foreign inflows. Mahathir’s attempt to soothe investor jitters by introducing a team of five advisers well-known in official and business circles in the nation, might have been in vain. For the year, foreign inflows stood at US$10.3 million as of Friday, down from US$937.8 million on April 30, data showed.