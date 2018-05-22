Current account records surplus of US$20bn in Q1

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s balance of payments recorded a current account surplus of US$20.08 billion in the first quarter of this year, mainly due to improving exports amid a global economic recovery, the central bank said yesterday.

The goods trade surplus grew by US$0.66 billion year-on-year to US$17.35 billion last quarter, with outbound shipments advancing by a faster-than-expected 10.6 percent, aided by demand for new technologies, the bank said.

The financial account, which records fund movements by financial institutions, saw net fund outflows of US$16.42 billion, the 31st consecutive quarter of capital outflows, the bank said, as local investors raised holdings in foreign-currency assets to pursue higher yields.

It is common for countries with trade surpluses to register financial account deficits, citing as examples China, Japan, Singapore, Germany and Russia, the central bank said.

Cumulative capital outflows amounted to US$367.78 billion.

The bank added that it has asked four state-run lenders to help supply foreign currency bills after Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB, 大華銀行) announced plans to exit the business on June 18, leaving Bank of America as the sole supplier.

The UOB’s exit fell in line with a concerted global effort to curb money laundering while online payments gain rapid importance and prevalence, the central bank said.

Still, the UOB’s withdrawal raised concerns over currency conversion cost hikes when people want to buy foreign currencies for overseas trips.

Financial officials indicated that local travelers can use online payment tools to settle accounts to avoid any extra burden.

No other foreign lender has expressed an interest in taking over the business of supplying foreign currency bills, the central bank said.