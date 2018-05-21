Summer electricity rates to come into effect on June 1

Staff writer, with CNA

Summer electricity rates are to go into effect on June 1 and last until Sept. 30 to encourage people to save power during the peak energy consumption months.

Electricity prices are to be 27 percent higher during the period than those from October last year to this month, depending on electricity consumption levels, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said.

People who consume a monthly average of 420 kilowatt-hours (kWh) would pay NT$115 more per month during the period, while those who use 1,000kWh a month would see their bill increase by NT$656, Taipower said.

The pricing plan is to be implemented after the average price of electricity was on April 1 raised 3 percent to NT$2.6253 per kWh from NT$2.5488 per kWh, although the hike does not affect most households, as it only applies to those who use more than 500kWh per month.