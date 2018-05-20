Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

By Chayut Setboonsarng / Reuters, BANGKOK

The label on the pink-and-white box of face cream sold in a Bangkok hypermarket proudly declares that it is based on a “snail secretion filtrate moisture system.” The Snail White brand — plus some positive Internet reviews — is enough to have Chinese tourists lining up to buy the slime-infused product.

Alice Chen, 21, a Chinese college student, said she saw the face cream reviewed online and wanted to try it out because she could not find it back home.

A 22-year-old Chinese tourist also at the Big C Ratchadamri store, who only gave her name as Yvonne, said she bought some — it retails at about US$40 a box — because “a blogger said it was good and inexpensive.”

Meanwhile, at a dessert cafe just up the road in Bangkok’s upscale Siam Paragon shopping center, another group of Chinese tourists took photographs on their smartphones of whimsical treats made from durian.

About 11 million Chinese tourists are expected to visit Thailand this year, up from just more than 1 million in 2010, making China by far the biggest source of tourism there.

They are spending more per head than previously, according to Thai government figures.

It is not only the hotels, tour operators and airlines that are benefiting. A big slice of the spending is with retailers, restaurants, and food and cosmetics makers that target the Chinese audience.

Investors have taken note, driving up the share prices of many of the companies concerned to high price-to-earnings ratios. In some cases, securities analysts have said they are wary of valuations, especially as tourists’ tastes can change rapidly.

Do Day Dream PCL, the company behind the skin-whitening Snail White cream, is one.

Boxes of the firm’s signature cream, which the firm said it makes from snail slime extracted using a process done in South Korea, are stacked high at Thailand’s airports and malls as it has become a must-buy item for many Chinese visitors who covet paler skin.

Sales of Snail White products have been rising since 2014 as beauty bloggers in Hong Kong and Singapore gave them rave reviews, Do Day Dream chief financial officer Piyawat Ratchapolsitte said.

The company’s revenue last year rose 35 percent to 1.7 billion baht (US$52 million) as the company also built a strong domestic market and grew online sales direct to Chinese consumers.

It also sells other snail secretion-based products, including shower gels and lotions.

The sales to tourists are at risk, if for any reason there is a sudden drop in Chinese visitors, Piyawat said.

That happened briefly in 2015 and 2016, when the Thai government made it much more difficult for tour operators to offer cheap packages to Chinese — known as “zero-dollar tours.”

Exports to China produced 30 percent of the company’s revenue last year, Piyawat said.

That is more than the 10 to 15 percent that comes from Chinese tourists buying in Thailand.

There is also increasing competition in the niche world of snail slime products. Reuters visited a snail farm in Thailand that provides the secretion to a manufacturer that sells it either in its original form or after turning it into a powder for use in cosmetics around the world.

Another Thai beauty firm that sells color cosmetics and skincare products, Beauty Community PCL, is also seeing substantial growth.

Beauty Community chief executive Suwin Kraibhubes said he expects tourists from China and Southeast Asia to account for 15 percent of revenue, which would help the firm reach a 20 percent growth target this year.