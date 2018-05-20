Agencies

MEXICO

Peso hits 14-month low

The peso on Friday fell to its lowest level in 14 months against the US dollar, hit by fears over rocky negotiations for an updated trade deal between Mexico, the US and Canada. The peso closed down 1.3 percent, at 19.94 to the US dollar, according to the central bank — its lowest level since March 2 last year. The strong US economy has led to a global US dollar rally, punishing many emerging-market currencies in recent weeks, notably the Argentine peso and Turkish lira.

DENMARK

Tax agency files US suits

The nation’s tax agency has started pursuing legal claims in the US over a tax-refund scam that it says wrongly forced it to pay out more than 12.7 billion kroner (US$1.57 billion) to agents representing 277 pension plans in the US, and others in the UK, Canada, Malaysia and Luxembourg. The agency has filed more than three dozen lawsuits against pension funds in US federal courts this month — including four on Friday — seeking to recover the payments, claiming more than 300 entities had pretended to own shares in Danish companies and submitted claims for refunds of dividend taxes. Danish companies are required to withhold a 27 percent tax on dividends, a levy that is refundable to non-Danish shareholders, the agency’s filings showed.

INTERNET

Facebook adds office tower

Facebook Inc is constantly expanding in its Silicon Valley hometown of Menlo Park, California. Now, it is making a bigger push into San Francisco. The social media giant on Friday reached a deal to take all of the office space at the newly constructed Park Tower at Transbay, three people with knowledge of the matter said. They asked for anonymity because the transaction is private. It is the second big step into the city for the company following an agreement last year at 181 Fremont, another new tower. A Facebook representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

BANKING

Goldman to change CEO

Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down as Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s chief executive officer in December, the New York Times reported, quoting people familiar with the firm’s plans. David M. Solomon, who was named president in March, is to take the top spot, the newspaper said. While Blankfein is likely to depart at about the time of the bank’s annual dinner for alumni, the timing could still change, it said. Goldman Sachs in March set the stage for its next era by naming Solomon, 56, as sole president under Blankfein, picking him over Harvey Schwartz as heir apparent for the CEO spot.

ARGENTINA

IMF to give loan support

The board of the IMF on Friday concluded an informal meeting on a loan program for the nation, but offered scant new details on the nature of pending support for the troubled economy. A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso has seen it plunge nearly 20 percent over the past six weeks and forced the nation to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. In a statement, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said that Buenos Aires would have political ownership of the program, which she said needed support from the public.