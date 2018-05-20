Trudeau touts AI pioneers at tech gathering

AP, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts

Canadian computer scientists helped pioneer the field of artificial intelligence (AI) before it was a buzzword, and now Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to capitalize on their intellectual lead.

“We’ve been investing massively in AI,” Trudeau told a conference of tech entrepreneurs on Friday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), before dropping the names of several of the Canadian academics he said provided the underpinnings of the technology during an “AI winter” when most were not paying it much notice.

Trudeau has become a kind of marketer-in-chief for Canada’s tech economy ambitions, explaining the basics of machine learning as he promotes a national plan and government investments to “secure Canada’s foothold” in AI research and education.

Canada is making a “deliberate choice,” but not an easy choice, to embrace change at a time when new technology is disrupting workplaces and leading to anxiety and fear about the future, he said.

Leaders also have a responsibility to shape the rules and principles that guide the development of artificial intelligence, Trudeau said.

His visit headlined MIT’s Solve initiative, which connects innovators with corporate, government and academic resources to tackle world problems. He also spent time visiting a technology lab, chatting with engineers and asking pointed questions about hydroponics, neurology, robots and children’s coding programs.

Trudeau is not the only head of state talking up AI — French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are among the others — but his deep-in-the-weeds approach to promoting Canada’s knowledge-based economy has caught US tech companies’ attention in contrast to US President Donald Trump, whose administration “got off to a little bit of a slow start” in expressing interest, said Erik Brynjolfsson, an MIT professor who directs the school’s Initiative on the Digital Economy.

“AI is the most important technology for the next decade or two,” said Brynjolfsson, who attended the Trumpadministration’s first AI summit at the White House last week. “It’s going to completely transform the economy and our society in lots of ways. It’s a huge mistake for countries’ leaders not to take it seriously.”

Facebook Inc, Google, Microsoft Corp, Uber Technologies Inc and Samsung Electronic Co have all opened AI research hubs centered in Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton.

They were drawn in large part by decades of academic research into “deep learning” algorithms that helped pave the way for today’s digital voice assistants, self-driving technology and photo-tagging services that can recognize a person’s face.

Canada’s reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants is also helping, as is Trudeau’s enthusiasm about the AI economy, Brynjolfsson said.

“When a national leader says AI is a priority, I think you get more creative, smart young people who will be taking it seriously,” he said.

AI is an “easy and recognizable shorthand” for the digital economy Trudeau hopes to foster, said Luke Stark, a Dartmouth College sociologist from Canada who studies the history and philosophy of technology.

A former schoolteacher, Trudeau is “smart enough to know when to learn something so he can talk about it intelligently in a way that helps educate people,” he said.