Agencies

GLOBAL ECONOMY

UN eyes 3.2% global growth

The global economy is set to expand faster than expected this year and next year, the UN said on Thursday, predicting a new a growth rate of 3.2 percent. The surge reflected “strong growth in developed countries and broadly favorable investment conditions,” the UN report said. Multilateralism, which is facing mounting criticism worldwide, “is not an option, it’s a necessity,” UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development Elliott Harris said. However, the report also highlighted the dangers of “high inequality and the renewed rise in carbon emissions.”

JAPAN

Consumer sentiment falters

Consumer prices edged up 0.7 percent last month, weaker than in previous months and still far below a longstanding target, government data showed yesterday. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 0.7 percent last month, down from 0.9 percent the previous month, the data showed. That was slightly lower than market expectations of 0.8 percent. With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices rose by even less — just 0.4 percent last month, the Bank of Japan said.

DERIVATIVES

Apex to trade in Singapore

Chinese-backed Asia Pacific Exchange Pte (Apex) yesterday said it is to start trading in Singapore, the latest foray into overseas trading venues by mainland investors. Apex would offer palm olein futures that would be dollar-denominated and physically delivered, it said in a statement. The bourse would be the third derivatives exchange in the city-state, joining venues owned by Singapore Exchange Ltd and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Apex is privately funded and led by industry veteran Eugene Zhu (朱玉辰), who previously ran the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the China Financial Futures Exchange.

RETAILERS

Online sales help Walmart

US retail giant Walmart Inc saw quarterly profits take a hit, but earnings beat analysts’ expectations and total sales rose amid the growth of its online business, the company said on Thursday. Net income was down US$905 million from the same period a year earlier to US$2.134 billion. However, the key earnings per share measure was US$1.14, two cents higher than expected. Net sales, at US$121.6 billion, were up 4.4 percent over the same period a year earlier — more than US$1 billion higher than expectations. US comparable store sales rose 2.1 percent and customer traffic increased 0.8 percent, although the unseasonably cold weather hurt sales in the US, Walmart said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Toshiba-Bain deal approved

Toshiba Corp received regulatory approval from China for the sale of its memorychip business, clearing the way for the ￥2 trillion (US$18 billion) deal with a group led by Bain Capital. The sale of the semiconductor business is to take place on June 1 after approval was gained from all necessary regulators, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Thursday. “We are making this important investment because we see the opportunity to further grow Toshiba Memory Corporation,” Bain Capital said. Bain’s group includes SK Hynix Inc, Apple Inc, Hoya Corp and Seagate Technology PLC with Toshiba to retain a stake in the business.