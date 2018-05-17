Developers turning to social media to boost sales: report

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s major developers and builders are pursuing netizens to boost sales and brand awareness as social media gains importance and popularity, Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) said in a report.

A total of 49 percent of 70 listed firms have set up official accounts on social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Line, the report found.

“The Internet has grown so prevalent and far-reaching that no real-estate company can afford to ignore it when planning marketing strategies,” the report said, adding that those accounts are aimed at attracting mainly young potential buyers.

In particular, 73 percent of developers have released commercials on YouTube to promote new projects, as videos have proven more effective in drawing attention and feedback, it said.

The bigger the number of followers, the stronger the brand recognition posts can achieve, it added.

Listed developers and builders own an average of 1.6 social media accounts to increase their media exposure, as their official Web pages no longer suffice, the report said.

The JUT Foundation for Arts and Architecture (忠泰基金會), which is intended to support parent company JUT Land Development Group (忠泰建設), has the most followers, followed by JSL Group (甲山林), the Fubon Charity Foundation (富邦基金會), Kingdom Construction Corp (冠德建設) and Shining Building, it said.

JSL outperformed its peers with 624,000 views last quarter, while Jin Ray Development Co (精銳建設) finished a distant second with 177,000 views and Shining Building was third with 80,000 views, the report found.