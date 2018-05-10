Gaming PCs lift Acer to near the daily trade limit

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Acer Inc (宏碁) shares yesterday surged by nearly the daily 10 percent limit in Taipei as investors warmed to the company’s growing hold on the premium gaming PC market.

Acer shares rose 9.98 percent to close at NT$23.7 following the company’s announcement on Tuesday that gaming PC shipments last month soared 190 percent annually, with total gaming PC shipments in the first four months of this year rising 113 percent from the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue last month totaled NT$16.27 billion (US$543.64 million), up 12.79 percent annually and an increase of 16.61 percent from a year earlier in US dollar terms, company data showed, as Acer moves further into the premium markets of ultra-portable laptops, artificial intelligence, gaming and virtual reality.

Supported by strong sales of its gaming PC line, aggregate revenue in the first four months totaled NT$71.05 billion, an increase of 0.8 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.

Acer reported net income of NT$708 million for the first quarter, a significant improvement from NT$63 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were NT$0.23.

Gross margin slipped from 56.1 percent a year earlier to 54.8 percent, while operating margin improved to 1 percent from last year’s 0.81 percent, company data showed.

In related news, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) said sales last month dropped 16 percent annually to NT$22.9 billion as it continues to transition its product cycle amid the PC sector’s traditional slow season.

Sales in the first four months weakened 10 percent annually to NT$109.76 billion, it said.

Asustek shares yesterday fell 1.25 percent to NT$276.5 in Taipei trading.