Staff writer

RETAIL

PCSC adds new products

President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), the operator of the nation’s largest convenience store chain, yesterday launched two new products created by Japanese ramen restaurant operator Menya Itto, as part of its effort to boost its fresh food sales. PCSC is to start selling cold noodles with sesame-flavored dipping sauce, as well as Japanese-style fried rice, at its nearly 5,200 7-Eleven stores nationwide by the end of this month, the company said in a statement. PCSC has set a goal of increasing the sales contribution of its fresh food segment from 17.6 percent last year to 20 percent by 2020, it said.

BANKING

Gcoin findings favorable

E.Sun Commercial Bank’s (玉山銀行) Innovation Lab yesterday announced favorable findings from its three-month experiment with National Taiwan University’s (NTU) open source digital currency Gcoin, the reward points management solution Pointree (集點數) and Blink Wallet, a digital wallet favored by students. The experiment tested the feasibility of spending reward points at 32 eateries on the NTU campus. Participating eateries found that blockchain helped to reduce the time required for weekly bookkeeping by two hours. However, the lender concluded that blockchain is not suitable for high-frequency, low-value transactions, as it takes between five and seven seconds to complete a transaction at the point of sale, which is 50 percent longer than existing mobile payment systems.

APPAREL

TOPBI net profit soars

China-focused TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股) yesterday posted a 38.97 percent annual increase in net profit of NT$215.31 million (US$7.23 million) for the first quarter which the company attributed to its multichannel retailing strategy. Earnings per share were NT$2.76, up from NT$2.01 per share a year earlier. Revenue was NT$1.24 billion, a 14.1 percent year-on-year increase from NT$1.09 billion, the company said in a statement. TOPBI, which has 1,534 stores in China, has teamed up with major e-commerce platforms, such as TMall (天貓) and Jingdong Mall (京東), to sell its products.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent Sun sales decline

Fulgent Sun International Holding Co Ltd (鈺齊國際) yesterday reported revenue of NT$702.69 million for last month, representing a 26.62 percent year-on-year increase. From January through last month, accumulated sales totaled NT$2.87 billion, a 1.6 percent decline compared with the same period last year, the company said in a statement. However, the pace of decline has narrowed from the first three months’ 8.25 percent, company data showed. Fulgent Sun, which supplies products to more than 40 customers, gave a positive outlook for this quarter as it enters its peak season.

AUTOMAKERS

Yulon secures NT$10bn loan

Yulon Group (裕隆集團) yesterday secured a NT$10 billion syndicated loan from eight banks to fund a property development project in New Taipei City’s Xindian District (新店). The project spans 99,000m2 that used to be the automaker’s manufacturing plant and is expected to be completed in 2022. The group plans to build residential and commercial properties. Analysts have said that the rental income would contribute NT$0.5 to earnings per share each year, while sales of residential units are expected to raise between NT$50 billion and NT$60 billion.