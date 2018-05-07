DBS Wins CSR Award in the Global Views Annual Survey 2018

DBS Bank Taiwan on May 2 became the only foreign bank to win Global Views Monthly’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award this year, the 14th consecutive year since the first award ceremony in 2005.

The award has become an index award for corporate social responsibility for Asian media worldwide.

Of the 138 companies and 219 projects submitted to the event this year, only 33, or 15 percent, participants were selected as winners. The award this year had been divided into two categories — the annual investigation category, and the distinguished projects category.

The DBS Bank Taiwan project this year was titled, “DBS Social Enterprise Catwalk: Growing with Social Enterprises to become a force for change.”

Supporting social enterprises has been the main focus of DBS Bank’s charity for a long time, said Anita Su (蘇怡文), director of group strategic marketing and communications at DBS Bank Taiwan.

DBS is the first bank in Taiwan to design a financial account specifically for social enterprises and to provide social enterprises with fee deductions, discounted loans and other services, Su said.

DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Jerry Chen (陳亮丞) and senior-level managers are to personally serve as mentors to social enterprises and regularly provide social enterprises with professional guidance in areas such as financial consultation, human resources management, branding, marketing and others to help social enterprises grow through real action.

Furthermore, DBS Bank Taiwan encourages its employees to participate in volunteer activities and purchase social enterprise products and services.

It integrates social enterprises into its corporate culture, among other efforts, and successfully assists social enterprises in expanding the scale of their operations and demonstrating the unique characteristics that belong to Taiwanese social enterprises.

DBS Bank Taiwan also uses its connections in Asia and networks in the region to help Taiwan social enterprises work towards the global stage and expand its overseas businesses.

The achievement of this award is not only a huge encouragement, but also encourages DBS Bank Taiwan to continue pushing for the sustainable development of Taiwanese social enterprises.