AI firm suggests cross-screen ad campaigns

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Artificial intelligence (AI) developer Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) yesterday said that marketers would need more precise ad targeting as Taiwanese consumer decision journeys become increasingly fragmented with rising rates of multi-device ownership.

The AI-powered business insight company released its Digital Consumer Behavior Report, which is based on more than 5 trillion data points from Appier-run marketing campaigns across Asia in the past year.

The report found that 51 percent of Taiwanese consumers own more than four devices, compared with an average of 41 percent for the Asia-Pacific region, with 29 percent found to have been accessing different types of content depending on the device being used.

The outcome of multi-device ownership is that local consumers’ attention span and decision journeys are increasingly fragmented, making it more difficult for marketers to reach them.

“Taiwanese consumers are becoming increasingly savvy and less receptive to advertisement,” Appier chief operating officer Winnie Lee (李婉菱) told a news conference in Taipei.

Compared with their peers in the Asia-Pacific region, it would take 37 percent advertisement exposure to entice a Taiwanese consumer to make a conversion, that is, respond to an advertisement and make a purchase, free download or register their information, Lee said.

The report also aimed to dispel a number of digital marketing misconceptions.

Despite headlines about the ubiquity of smartphones, it is still too early to ignore the PC, Lee said, adding that 37 percent of Internet traffic in Taiwan still goes through desktops computers, compared with the average of 20 percent for the Asia-Pacific region, where mobile broadband had leapfrogged the PC era in a number of emerging economies.

“Smartphone is not king in digital marketing,” Lee said, noting that tablets are the best performer in terms of advertising exposure rate.

“The PC still plays a crucial role as it is the device that commands the highest conversion rate, which we found to be 160 percent higher than smartphones and 48 percent higher than tablets,” she said.

Local consumers usually begin their decision journeys with advertisement exposure on mobile devices and commit to final transactions on the PC, Lee said.

For Taiwanese consumers, Appier recommends marketers implement cross-screen campaigns across PCs, smartphones and tablets to achieve the highest conversion rate and place advertising content at the right time and on the right device, she said.