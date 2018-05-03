New car sales rise as top distributor records increase

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

New car sales last month rose 1.3 percent to 34,458 units from a year earlier, mainly supported by increasing sales from the nation’s largest car distributor, Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車).

Hotai, the local sales agent for Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp, retained its position as the nation’s largest car vendor last month after selling 10,153 cars, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by online market researcher U-Car.

It held a 29.5 percent share of the domestic market, up from 26.3 percent in March, data showed.

However, the nation’s two other leading car distributors, China Motor Corp (中華汽車) and Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產), saw sales decrease last month, data showed.

China Motor, which markets Mitsubishi sedans and its own-brand CMC commercial vehicles, reported that sales declined 11.2 percent on an annual basis to 3,825 units.

China Motor was the second-largest car vendor with an 11.1 percent share.

Yulon Nissan, which sells Nissan and Infiniti cars, saw sales fall 20.7 percent annually to 3,029 units, accounting for 8.8 percent of the market, it said.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan, the nation’s largest luxury car distributor, posted sales of 2,256 units last month, flat compared with the same period last year.

Domestic car sales in the first four months of the year totaled 148,619 units, up 4.9 percent from a year ago, data showed.