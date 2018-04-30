Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai starts building

Construction of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) flat-panel factory in Wisconsin started on Saturday, with all of the preliminary work assigned to contract companies based in the state, the firm said in a joint statement with contractor Gilbance Building Co. About 10 percent of the contract companies are based in Racine, Hon Hai said. Gilbance vice president Adam Jelen said that 25 to 30 companies in Wisconsin would be involved in the preliminary work, which is expected to cost about US$100 million and create 800 jobs. Hon Hai said it plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in a few months.

CONSUMPTION

Sentiment falls 0.97 points

Consumer confidence weakened this month, with sentiment toward employment displaying the sharpest decline, a survey released on Friday last week by National Central University showed. The consumer confidence index fell 0.97 points from a month earlier to 86.89, it showed. Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development director Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) said that consumer confidence remained moderate, despite slight declines in all six sub-indices.

BANKING

Housing loans hit new high

Local banks’ outstanding housing loans last month grew to a record-high NT$6.699 trillion (US$226 billion), with annual growth of 4.71 percent, the largest expansion in 16 months, the central bank said on Wednesday last week. Housing loans have increased by NT$20 billion to NT$30 billion every month since November last year, indicating steady recovery, the bank said. Meanwhile, construction loans grew 4.48 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.733 trillion, it said.