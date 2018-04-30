Cement makers upbeat on prices

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The nation’s two major cement makers are likely to experience a fruitful year, as product prices in the Chinese market are expected to remain at high levels, investment consultancies said.

Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) is forecast to generate net profit of NT$16.48 billion (US$556.1 million) for the whole of this year, a 117 percent surge from NT$7.6 billion last year, Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投顧) said in a note on Wednesday last week.

Earnings per share (EPS) would reach a record-high NT$3.88, compared with last year’s NT$2.03, Taishin Securities said.

Taiwan Cement’s revenue is forecast to grow 21.6 percent annually to NT$119.52 billion from NT$98.31 billion, with gross margin increasing 9.7 percentage points to 28.96 percent, Taishin said, attributing its optimistic estimate to expected price hikes in the Chinese market.

Beijing’s ongoing plan to transform its cement industry by imposing more stringent environmental standards and related taxes helped push China’s benchmark cement price to 420.7 yuan (US$66.43) per tonne last quarter, up 6.5 percent from the previous quarter, Taishin said.

Beijing’s tightened measures could eliminate unqualified competitors that cannot meet standards, it said.

Taiwan Cement could also start to fully recognize the profits generated by its Chinese subsidiary, TCC International Holdings Ltd (台泥國際集團), Taishin added.

Taipei-headquartered Taiwan Cement saw its net profit last quarter jump 164 percent to NT$2.58 billion from NT$832 million on an annual basis, while sales rose 14.2 percent to NT$24.18 billion from NT$21.18 billion.

Separately, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) gave positive guidance on Asia Cement Corp’s (亞洲水泥) profitability this year, saying that the company’s earnings might reach the highest level since 2014, thanks to price hikes in China.

“Gross profit per tonne of Asia Cement’s China business reached a five-year high in the fourth quarter of last year, and that momentum is likely to expand further in the first half of this year,” Yuanta analyst Leo Lee (李侃奇) said in a note on Tuesday last week.

Cement prices in China have returned to an upward trend after inventory digestion almost finished last month, Yuanta said.

The consultant forecast that Asia Cement’s net profit could expand 53 percent to NT$8.37 billion this year from NT$5.47 billion last year, with EPS of NT$2.66.

Asia Cement has yet to release its earnings results from last quarter, but reported that first-quarter revenue expanded 32.37 percent year-on-year to NT$16.57 billion from NT$12.52 billion during the period last year.