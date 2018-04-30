Gasoline and diesel prices reach highest levels in three years

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it is raising fuel prices for the third consecutive week, pushing prices to their highest levels in three-and-a-half years.

Prices of gasoline and diesel are to rise by NT$0.4 per liter from today, as global oil prices continued to rise last week on concerns over possible new US sanctions on Iran and a further extension of oil production cuts by OPEC, state-run CPC said.

The refiner’s average crude oil costs last week rose US$1.38 per barrel to US$71.83, it said.

With the New Taiwan dollar depreciating NT$0.249 against the US dollar last week, the refiner’s weighted oil price formula decreased 2.26 percent, it said.

Privately held Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) made a similar announcement on Saturday.