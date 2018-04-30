Microsoft, Taiwan to partner on tech for mixed reality

Staff writer, with CNA

Microsoft Corp has agreed to partner with Taiwan to develop hardware standards and sample applications for mixed reality (MR) technology, Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said on Saturday.

Tang, who oversees digital affairs, said on Facebook that she on Thursday and Friday last week led a delegation to visit Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle, where she met with Microsoft senior vice president David Ku (古卓倫) and other high-level executives.

Microsoft is to contribute its MR technology, which combines augmented and virtual realities, while Taiwan would contribute its information and communication technology supply chain, she said.

Microsoft would give Taiwan access to many technologies, including its chatbot, robotic process automation and cognitive services, to help expedite Taiwan’s digital transformation, she said.

The company is also willing to explore 5G development with Taiwan, particularly for live streaming, smart city and smart manufacturing applications, she added.

Microsoft, which in January decided to establish an artificial intelligence center in Taiwan, has been heavily recruiting local talent.

The company is also partnering with chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) to develop Internet of Things solutions.