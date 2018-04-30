Orsted agrees to phase two of wind farm

Staff writer

Danish energy company Orsted’s board on Thursday approved an investment decision for the second phase of the Formosa 1 (海洋風電) offshore wind farm project in the waters off Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南), a statement posted on the company’s Web site said.

Orsted owns a 35 percent stake in Formosa 1. Macquarie Capital Ltd and Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯) hold stakes of 50 percent and 31 percent respectively in the joint venture, which signed a power purchase agreement with state-run Taiwan Power Co (台電) in December last year.

“The joint venture, which was established in January 2017, is expected to take its final investment decision about Formosa 1 phase two in May 2018,” Orsted said.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of Economic Affairs is scheduled to decide today which groups are to develop offshore wind farms in Taiwan, after a two-stage selection process during the past two weeks.

Thus far, five foreign investors — Orsted, Macquarie, Germany-based Wpd Group, Canada-based Northern Power Development Inc and Singapore-based Yushan Energy Pte Ltd — have expressed interest in the government’s plans to build wind farms in the seas around Taiwan, with a total capacity of 5.5 gigawatts by 2025.

These foreign investors have signed memorandums of understanding with local suppliers, such as Century Iron & Steel Industrial Co (世紀鋼構), CTCI Corp (中鼎工程), Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Co (永冠能源), Atech Composites Co (先進複材), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船), as the government favors developers who have closer ties with local suppliers because it aims to localize foreign wind farm construction techniques.

Orsted’s Formosa 1 is Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm project, with the first phase becoming operational in April last year, following the installation of two 4 megawatt wind turbines in October 2016.

The second phase of development is to add 20 wind turbines with a total capacity of 120 megawatts. Installation of these turbines is to begin next year and should produce enough energy to power 128,000 households once completed by the end of next year.

Orsted is also developing four offshore wind sites in the waters off Changhua County, which have a maximum capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.

Construction on the four projects is planned from 2021 to 2025, subject to further permits and the final investment decision, the company said.