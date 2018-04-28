Amazon delivers hefty profits, led by Web services

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Internet colossus Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported that its quarterly profit more than doubled on soaring revenue from online commerce and cloud services.

The earnings beat market expectations and came with an announcement that Amazon is raising the annual Amazon Prime subscription rate in the US to US$119 from US$99, effective next month.

Amazon said it earned US$1.6 billion in the first three months of this year on revenue that soared to US$51 billion from US$36 billion in the same period last year.

The Seattle-based firm highlighted the juggernaut growth of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, which hosts services and content that companies use in the Internet cloud.

AWS leads big-name rivals Microsoft Corp and Google in the market that has boomed with the lifestyle shift to accessing movies, music, games and more from online devices.

“AWS had the unusual advantage of a seven-year head start before facing like-minded competition, and the team has never slowed down,” Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said in the first quarter earnings release. “That’s why you’re seeing this remarkable acceleration in AWS growth, now for two quarters in a row.”

Amazon has also been aggressively investing in artificial intelligence to bolster its cloud services platform, with features like automated language translations, and building Alexa digital assistant software into cars, “smart” speakers and more.

The company reported sales from its online stores in the first quarter rose 18 percent from the same period the previous year to US$26.94 billion.

Amazon has found success with its own streaming music and movie services, one of the perks of Amazon Prime, which the company says has 100 million members.

Streaming television is included in an Amazon Prime subscription service that also offers free, fast delivery of products purchased at the online retail powerhouse.

Amazon has been broadening its business by moving into new sectors, notably with the acquisition of the Whole Foods Market Inc grocery chain.

Online commerce represents about 60 percent of Amazon’s business, but it should also generate US$3.37 billion in global advertising this year, research firm eMarketer said.

Separately on Thursday, the US National Football League announced that it is renewing a partnership with Amazon Prime Video to deliver live streams of Thursday-night football games.

Streamed games would be available to the more than 100 million Amazon Prime members worldwide in more than 200 countries and territories, the NFL said.

“We are excited to work with them again for the next two seasons,” NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp said in a release.