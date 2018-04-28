US considers tighter grip on tech

Reuters, NEW YORK

The US government might start scrutinizing informal partnerships between US and Chinese companies in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), threatening practices that have long been considered garden-variety development work for technology companies, sources familiar with the discussions said.

So far, US government reviews for national security and other concerns have been limited to investment deals and corporate takeovers.

This possible new expansion of the mandate — which would serve as a stop-gap measure until the US Congress imposes tighter restrictions on Chinese investments — is being pushed by members of Congress and those in US President Donald Trump’s administration who worry about theft of intellectual property and technology transfers to China, four people familiar with the matter said.

AI is a particular area of interest because of the technology’s potential for military use, they said. Other areas of interest for such new oversight include semiconductors and autonomous vehicles, they added.

These considerations are in their early stages, so it remains unclear if they are to move forward, and which informal corporate relationships the initiative would scrutinize.

Any broad effort to sever relationships between Chinese and US tech companies, even temporarily, could have dramatic effects across the industry.

Major US technology companies, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Nvidia Corp and IBM Corp, have activities in China ranging from research labs to training initiatives, often in collaboration with Chinese companies and institutions that are major customers.

Top talent in areas including AI and chip design also flows freely between companies and universities in both countries.

The US government could nix the cooperation between US and Chinese companies through an executive order from Trump by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Such a move would unleash sweeping powers to stop or review informal corporate partnerships between a US and Chinese company, any Chinese investment in a US technology company or the Chinese purchases of real estate near sensitive US military sites, the sources said.

“I don’t see any alternative to having a stronger [regulatory] regime because the end result is, without it, the Chinese companies are going to get stronger,” said one of the sources, who is advising US lawmakers on efforts to revise and toughen US foreign investment rules. “They are going to challenge our companies in 10 or 15 years.”

James Lewis, a former foreign service officer with the US Departments of State, who is now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said if the emergency act is invoked, US government officials, including those in the US Department of the Treasury, could use it “to catch anything they want” that falls outside the scope of the regulatory regime.

A White House official said that they do not comment on internal administration policy discussions, but added: “We are concerned about ‘Made in China 2025.’ Particularly relevant in this case is its targeting of industries like AI.”

“Made in China 2025” is an industrial plan outlining China’s ambition to become a market leader in 10 key sectors, including semiconductors, robotics, drugs, devices and “smart” green cars.

Last month, the White House outlined new import tariffs that were largely directed at China. That prompted the Chinese government to retaliate with sanctions against the US.