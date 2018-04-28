Foxconn gains license to pull Lake Michigan water

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approved a request to pull millions of liters of water daily from Lake Michigan to serve a new Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) manufacturing plant, helping the Taiwanese electronics giant clear a major regulatory hurdle.

Foxconn, known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) in Taiwan, expects to begin construction on a US$10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant within weeks.

The city of Racine filed a request with the DNR in January to withdraw 26,5 million liters of water daily from the lake to serve the plant. The city’s application estimated about 10.2 million liters would be consumed daily by plant operations and evaporation. The rest would be treated and returned to the lake.

The application, approved on Wednesday, drew fierce opposition from conservationists. They said that Foxconn has a poor environmental record in China and Japan and pulling water from the lake for a corporation would violate a Great Lakes Compact requirement that such withdrawals be done for public uses.

Environmental group Clean Wisconsin said in a statement that the withdrawal clearly would not be used for public purposes and the organization is weighing its options.

That could include filing a lawsuit, the group’s spokesman Jonathan Drewsen said.

Part of the withdrawal would serve residential customers in Mount Pleasant, satisfying the public use requirement, DNR officials said in a statement.

The agency downplayed the effect of the withdrawal, saying it would amount to only a 0.07 percent increase in total surface water withdrawal from Lake Michigan. The annual water loss would amount to about 0.0025 inches, about the thickness of a sheet of paper, the statement said.

Foxconn issued its own release saying it is pleased with the DNR’s decision and the environment is a company priority. The company promised to work to reduce water consumption, reuse wastewater and invest in new technologies for treating wastewater.

The DNR approved air pollution permits for the plant on Tuesday.