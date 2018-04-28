Yageo aims to buy at least a 50% share of Brightking

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday said it is to launch a tender offer with the goal of fully acquiring China-based electronics components supplier Brightking Holdings Ltd (君耀控股) for about NT$3.37 billion (US$113.7 million).

The announcement came as Yageo looks to further expand its passive component capacity and product lines following a series of mergers and acquisitions over the past few years.

The acquisition of Brightking would help broaden Yageo’s product offerings and provide “one-stop shopping services for passive components to customers,” Andy Sung (宋志揚), a manager at Yageo’s corporate development department, told a media briefing yesterday.

The deal would accelerate Yageo’s expansion in the automotive and industrial segments, Sung said.

That matches the company’s recent efforts to raise revenue contributions from high-margin products, especially those used in cars and industrial devices.

Yageo primarily supplies multilayer ceramic capacitors and chip resistors used in a wide range of electronics.

Brightking, which was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in December 2014, operates a production base in China specializing in circuit protection components that are widely used in products such as security cameras, cars, industrial devices and “smart” grid systems.

The firm ships 90 percent of its products to Chinese clients, which include Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視), ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications Ltd (中興康訊) and Chint Group (浙江正泰), the company’s TWSE filings showed.

Yageo plans to buy at least a 50 percent stake in Brightking at a price of NT$73 per share, representing a 15.5 percent premium to its closing price of NT$63.2 on Thursday, Sun said, adding that the company would like to fully acquire Brightking.

Yageo plans to use its own cash to fund the acquisition. As of March 31, the company had accumulated NT$20 billion in cash.

Yageo shares were suspended yesterday after closing at NT$593 the previous session.

The company said the tender offer would begin next Thursday and continue until June 21.

Brighking’s net profit shrank 26 percent year-on-year to NT$204 million last year from NT$277 million, with earnings per share dropping from NT$7.2 to NT$4.96 over the period, while revenue rose 9 percent to NT$2.71 billion from NT$2.49 billion.

The firm has 1,100 employees.