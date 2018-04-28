Lite-On expects comeback after slump in profits

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) expects its profitability to recover from a trough in the first quarter as a component shortage and rising raw materials prices begin to subside this quarter.

The company is expecting sequential sales growth and margin expansion on the back of stable market demand for LED and automotive lighting, cloud computing, artificial intelligence-enhanced “smart” home and gaming applications, Lite-On vice chairman Warren Chen (陳廣中) said at an investors’ conference in Taipei.

Other bright spots in market demand include solid-state drives, power modules, industrial automation and biomedical testing, Chen said.

While the January-to-March period is the annual slow season, the company was especially hard hit last quarter, as profitability came under strain from a smaller top line, there were fewer working days and higher labor costs, there was a continued shortage of components and materials amid selling price erosion, and Lite-On experienced foreign exchange losses from the stronger New Taiwan dollar.

In the first quarter, the company saw an across-the-board annual decline in operating income at its main business units consisting of optoelectronics, information technologies, storage and mobile mechanics.

Net income during the period fell 47 percent annually to NT$1.04 billion (US$35.09 million), with sales dropping 5 percent annually to NT$48.53 billion.

Earnings per share were NT$0.45.

As the shortages begin to subside during this quarter, the company’s gross margin might recover to 13 percent this quarter and reach 14 percent next quarter, after the figure fell to 11.3 percent at the end of March, Chen said.

Part of the margin gain would come from the company’s decision to sell its smartphone camera module business to Hong Kong-based LuxVisions Innovation Ltd (立景創新) for US$360 million — a deal that is expected to be completed in June.

In light of sweeping changes in the industry, the smartphone camera module unit has not been meeting the company’s expectations and its disposal would allow Lite-On to improve its product mix, Chen said.

However, the company’s topline would be affected this year, as there is no immediate replacement for the NT$30 billion in forgone annual sales contribution, he said.

Chen said the company’s automotive lighting and sensor business is expected to become a bigger source of sales as shipments rose nearly 20 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

He said the effects of US restrictions on ZTE Corp (中興通訊) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為) — which centers around networking equipment — should be minimal as the two Chinese firms only account for about 5 percent of its annual sales.

Lite-On also has manufacturing bases in Vietnam and Thailand, and is ready to accommodate US restrictions against products made in China, Chen said.