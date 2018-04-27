Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Export recovery stirs growth

The economy returned to growth in the first quarter, buoyed by an ongoing export recovery and corporate investment. GDP expanded 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, when it contracted 0.2 percent, the central bank said yesterday. The growth figure matched the median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey. GDP rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with the 2.9 percent median estimate of economists.

GERMANY

Consumer confidence wanes

Confidence among consumers is on the wane as the public frets over conflict lines being drawn between world powers that could sap growth, a survey showed yesterday. “The West’s confrontation with Russia in the Syrian conflict is becoming more acute and causing increasing disquiet,” pollster GfK said in a statement, downgrading its forward-looking barometer by 0.1 points for a reading next month of 10.8 points. Expectations for future economic activity fell back sharply in the survey, GfK said.

GAMING

Switch console boosts profit

Nintendo Co yesterday said its annual net profit soared 36.1 percent, thanks to the immense popularity of its Switch console, and announced it was appointing a new president. Net profit for the year to last month reached ￥139.6 billion (US$1.28 billion), beating its own expectations despite repeatedly raised annual targets. Shuntaro Furukawa, 46, who currently oversees marketing and other divisions at the Kyoto-based video game giant, is to succeed 68-year-old Tatsumi Kimishima, who has headed the firm since 2015.

INSURANCE

Zurich to cut Malaysian stake

Zurich Insurance Group AG is working with advisers to cut its stake in its Malaysian life insurance unit, people with knowledge of the matter said, joining a wave of foreign players planning more than US$2 billion in such deals in the nation. The Swiss insurer is considering options including a possible stake sale or domestic initial public offering of the business, which would help it comply with a 70 percent limit on foreign ownership, the people said.

RETAIL

Lotte sells Beijing stores

Lotte Group’s retail unit is selling 22 of its stores in Beijing to China-based grocer and hypermarket rival Wumei Holdings Inc (物美控股) for 256 billion won (US$237.15 million), the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, without citing its source. Lotte had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help sell stores in China after years of investing aggressively in the nation.