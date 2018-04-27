Facebook earnings unaffected by controversy

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook Inc on Wednesday reported a sharp jump in profit in the past quarter, backed by gains in its user base and strong ad growth as the social network appeared to see no impact from a controversy over privacy.

Profit in the first quarter leapt 63 percent from a year ago to US$5 billion and total revenue increased 49 percent to US$11.97 billion, Facebook said in an earnings update, which topped most analyst forecasts.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who has spent most of the past month on the fallout from the revelations on the hijacking of personal data by a political firm, sought to reassure investors about the company’s future despite the privacy row that has sparked investigations on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018,” Zuckerberg said. “We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good, but we also need to keep building new tools to help people connect, strengthen our communities and bring the world closer together.”

Facebook shares climbed more than 6.9 percent to US$170.75 in after-hours trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

The report showed the number of people using Facebook monthly rose 13 percent from last year to 2.2 billion as of the end of last month, despite concerns that users would abandon the network following the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook said another measure, daily active users, was up in all regions, including the US and Europe.

“At first look, we would characterize [these] results as a relief and as a sign that so far the damage from Cambridge appears contained, although this will be a long three to six months ahead to steer through this storm,” GHB Insights analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note.

Although the impact of the scandal, which broke in the middle of last month, was unlikely to be reflected in the first quarter, the early signs suggested users and advertisers would remain.

“Facebook is so large that it would take a lot of user defections to make a difference,” eMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson said in a recent report.

However, Williamson said some of Facebook’s momentum was already fading due to other factors, such as disinformation, social media fatigue and new platforms attracting young people.

“Facebook has already essentially maxed out its penetration in the US,” she said.

Facebook also announced that its board of directors had authorized the buyback of an additional US$9 billion worth of shares, raising its repurchase plan to US$15 billion.