Agencies

HOSPITALITY

Whitbread splits companies

Whitbread PLC plans to spin off the Costa coffee-shop chain, yielding to activist investors who pushed for a breakup of the company that also owns the Premier Inn hotel business. The split would be done as quickly as possible and should be completed in 24 months, the Dunstable, England-based company said in a statement yesterday. Whitbread would continue to own Premier Inn, the company said. “For some time, the board has been of the view that at the right time Premier Inn and Costa should be independent companies,” Whitbread chairman Adam Crozier said. “A separation will provide enhanced focus for each business and give shareholders an investment in two high-quality businesses.”

AVIATION

SAA wants another bailout

South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday appealed to the South African government for 5 billion rand (US$402 million) to cover immediate costs and warned that it might be unable to make debt repayments next year as the state carrier battles to stay in operation. SAA chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana is at the early stage of a turnaround plan designed to have the carrier break even by 2020 and ease dependency on the government, which last year approved a bailout to avoid a default on debt owed to Citigroup Inc. The airline has also shaken up the board and cut routes to reduce costs. “We need the money now,” Jarana said on Tuesday. He had earlier told lawmakers that SAA would struggle to meet 9.2 billion rand in debt payments due in March next year, although he added that the government is in talks to find a private equity partner for the airline.

SAUDI ARABIA

Stock prices hit 2015 levels

The kingdom’s stocks are trading at the most expensive level since 2015 relative to emerging markets as foreign investors continue buying into a potential status upgrade by MSCI Inc as oil surges. The Tadawul All Share Index is trading at 15 times estimated earnings per share for the coming year, versus 12 times for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The spread between the measures is the widest since August 2015. As of Thursday last week, foreign investors were net buyers of the kingdom’s stocks for the 16th straight week. They were net purchasers of 1.4 billion riyals (US$373 million), more than any other week since at least October 2015, when Bloomberg started compiling the data. The main stock index has gained about 15 percent this year. Investors are betting that MSCI will upgrade the kingdom to emerging market status in June, with implementation starting next year, after a similar decision by FTSE Russell last month.

INDONESIA

Rate hike more likely

With Bank Indonesia failing to stem the slide in the currency to a two-year low this week, bets of a rate hike are increasing. PT Bank Mandiri expects the central bank to increase rates as early as this quarter to curb an exodus of investors from the country’s stocks and bonds, while PT Bank Central Asia says it would be difficult to go against the global trend of tightening monetary policy. The rupiah tumbled to a two-year low against the US dollar this week despite the central bank intervening in the market since early February to ease heightened volatility. That has raised concern that Bank Indonesia might be trying in vain to defend the currency as emerging markets face pressure from a surging US dollar.