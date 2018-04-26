BMW unveils its first China export

Bloomberg

Just as China’s trade relations with the US are at their worst in years, BMW AG is laying the groundwork to start exporting from its biggest market to buyers around the world, including in North America.

The carmaker plans to begin producing its first all-electric sport utility vehicle, dubbed the iX3, in 2020 at its joint-venture plant in Shenyang, China, and is to sell the model abroad, partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (華晨中國汽車控股) said.

The German manufacturer yesterday offered buyers an early taste of the car, with a concept unveiled at the Beijing auto show.

The iX3 project makes BMW the first major luxury carmaker to ship high-tech vehicles from China, in a sign consumers no longer equate the country with cheap products.

It positions the Shenyang site to supply SUVs to the US, the second-biggest market for BMW, even with the question of higher US tariffs against Chinese-made goods still up in the air.

The government’s “Made in China 2025” development drive is giving foreign carmakers more confidence their local joint-venture factories have the technology suitable for exports.

“As long as the vehicle is built properly, and BMW will make sure of that, it doesn’t matter too much to consumers where the car comes from,” said Tim Urquhart, an automotive analyst at market researcher IHS Markit. “This will see a low-volume vehicle being made at a low-cost site.”

The Chinese industry faces even more sweeping changes after authorities this month outlined plans to ease foreign ownership restrictions on automakers that could eventually enable manufacturers from abroad to buy out their local partners.

BMW’s choice of China as the sole initial production site for its first electric SUV also shows the shifting focus of the industry.

The iX3 should further help the Munich-based company, which already manufactures a plug-in hybrid version of its X1 SUV in China, meet tightening emissions rules in the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market.

Mark Fulthorpe, a director for the automotive team at IHS said: “Carmakers have to have electric-vehicle production in China in any case. China has been getting more consideration for export, even if that means sharing profits with joint-venture partners.”

The iX3, which should be able to travel 400km on a fully charged battery, can be exported after the BMW partnership gained a license last year to ship it outside China.

The model is to enter the fast-growing premium electric-SUV segment after Jaguar’s I-Pace crossover and Audi’s Q6 E-Tron, which are scheduled for initial deliveries later this year, as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQ C crossover coming out next year.

So far, foreign carmakers have exported only a limited number of Chinese-made vehicles, preferring to offer them domestically in place of imports that would attract steep levies.

General Motors Co has sold a few Cadillacs and Buicks outside the country, while Swedish manufacturer Volvo Cars — now Chinese-owned — has shipped some S60 sedans to the US.

The biggest step so far in terms of volume is Ford’s decision last year to shift the Focus compact’s production from North America to Chongqing, a move expected to save US$1 billion in costs.

BMW’s only entirely battery-powered model is the i3 city car, introduced in 2013. An electric model from the Mini small-car brand is to enter showrooms next year.