Taiwan Water, ITRI set sights on South and Southeast Asia

Staff writer, with CNA

State-run Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday signed a letter of intent to cooperate on targeting South and Southeast Asian markets with a technical solution that improves water supply, delivery and sewage treatment.

The institute’s latest water technology utilizes the Artificial Intelligence of Things and water treatment techniques to monitor and improve water quality, as well as detect and prevent leaks.

The solution tackles each stage of the water production, usage and recycling process, which Taiwan Water chairman Kuo Chun-ming (郭俊銘) said is a much-needed technology for countries such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Thailand.

The alliance between the two organizations is to target markets that are the focus of the government’s New Southbound Policy.

There are innumerable business opportunities in India alone, Kuo said, adding that many resort islands in Southeast Asia would also be able to operate more efficiently with the technology.

A delegation from the Asian Development Bank is scheduled to visit Taiwan Water on May 11, when the company is to showcase its technology and solutions to help neighboring countries, he said.