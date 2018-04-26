ANALYSIS: Great risk amid deluge of Hong Kong listings

By Nisha Gopalan / Bloomberg Gadfly

Hong Kong’s stock market is about to get a lot bigger, sexier — and riskier.

A flood of hot China tech and biotech listings is heading for the former British colony, in a blow to the New York and NASDAQ exchanges that have hitherto attracted many of China’s choice new economy flotations.

Amid the excitement, investors should watch their step.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd is to allow innovative companies that use shares with weighted voting rights to apply for initial public offerings starting on Monday next week and is also to admit unprofitable biotech firms.

That is a landmark departure from the exchange’s long-standing adherence to the one-share-one-vote principle and a requirement for a three-year profit track record.

China has also opened the door for companies listed on its the National Equities Exchange and Quotations — an over-the-counter trading venue that has developed something of a reputation as a casino — to sell H-shares in Hong Kong.

Looser entry rules would create a vastly different market.

The relaxation gives Hong Kong a shot at attracting the next Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) — or even the current one, if the e-commerce giant chooses to do a secondary listing.

Biotech stars such as Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos-backed cancer detection start-up Grail Inc are already heading for the territory.

Other likely candidates include smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米), Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服) and Lufax, the peer-to-peer lending unit of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co (中國平安保險集團). Those three could add US$300 billion to Hong Kong’s market capitalization.

The biggest buzz surrounds biotech. Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co (江蘇恆瑞醫藥), which has one of the largest sales forces for oncology drugs in China, is up 80 percent in the past year.

Companies like Shanghai-based Zai Lab Ltd (再鼎醫藥), an unprofitable biopharmaceutical firm that sold shares in the US last year, might now opt for Hong Kong.

Such listings could see the territory reclaim its crown as the home of Chinese tech listings, a title lost when Alibaba decamped to New York in 2014.

Wary of opening the gate too wide, Hong Kong has put in some safeguards.

Biotech listing candidates need to have a market value of at least HK$1.5 billion (US$191.1 million) and at least one product that has completed phase-one clinical trials.

They would also be subject to more stringent disclosure requirements. Those weighted voting rights have a time limit, too: If a founder loses control, they will expire.

However, these protections might not be enough.

In the US, which has a disclosure-based system that allows pretty much any hopeful to list as long as all relevant information is made public, shareholders have recourse to class-action lawsuits when companies misbehave.

Investors in Hong Kong and China do not have that option. That makes the role of gatekeeper paramount.

The exchange’s listing committee and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) vet listings in the territory, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission fulfilling the function in China.

The SFC opposed dual-class shares in Hong Kong, although ultimately lost the battle. Some investors might see that as reason for caution.

Dual-class structures mean that founders’ interests might not always align with those of other shareholders — a familiar issue in Asia, with its concentration of family-controlled businesses.