Chilisin plans 30 percent capital reduction

Staff writer

Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新), the nation’s largest power inductor manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it would implement a 30 percent capital reduction program to reward shareholders with higher earnings per share.

After the capital reduction, Chilisin would have 214.26 million shares, down 91.82 million shares from the current 306.08 million, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange after its board approved the plan.

The board also proposed returning NT$3 in cash per share to shareholders after the adjustment to the firm’s capital structure, Chilisin said.

With a proposed cash dividend of NT$2 per common share, the company plans to distribute a total of NT$5 per share, which is to be voted on at its annual shareholders’ meeting in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口) on June 5.

Chilisin also released its first-quarter financial results, reporting net income of NT$260.87 million (US$8.8 million), or earnings per share of NT$1.1.

That compared with net income of NT$145.23 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.11, in the first quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue rose 131.58 percent from NT$1.33 billion a year earlier to NT$3.08 billion, due to contributions from subsidiaries Ralec Electronic Corp (旺詮) and Ferroxcube International Holding BV (飛磁), which it acquired last year, while gross margin improved 0.42 percentage points to 25.21 percent in the period, Chilisin said.

Chilisin shares plunged 17.97 percent over the past two sessions to close at NT$96.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, due to profit-taking and a downturn in the broader market, paring this year’s gains to 6.6 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.