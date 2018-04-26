Sercomm to hold a private placement in hunt for investors

Staff writer

Sercomm Corp (中磊) is seeking strategic investors through its first-ever private placement, as more local networking communications firms are forming industrial alliances to improve competitiveness.

The Taipei-based telecom equipment maker on Monday said that its board approved the issue of up to 48 million new shares or convertible bonds of up to NT$3 billion (US$101.1 million) in the private placement, the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Sercomm said it plans to use the proceeds to repay debt, purchase raw materials and boost its working capital.

The company hopes to bring in global strategic partners with the placement, as it moves to increase international deployments, local Chinese-language media reports said.

Board directors and supervisors hold a 5.57 percent stake in the company, with other corporate shareholders and institutional investors holding a total of more than 30 percent.

Potential investors could secure a combined 15 percent stake in Sercomm after the completion of the placement, reports said.

Sercomm’s major products include gateways, integrated access devices, small-cell base stations, “smart” home surveillance devices and business routers.

The company’s net profit last year fell 10.3 percent to NT$1.31 billion from NT$1.46 billion in 2016, with earnings per share declining to NT$5.38 from NT$6.02. Gross margin also decreased to 13 percent from 14.6 percent, due to higher component costs and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates.

Sercomm shares have dropped 1.71 percent this week and closed at NT$80.3 yesterday, valuing the company’s market capitalization at NT$19.73 billion.

The company last month said that abundant cash flow, which stood at NT$6.48 billion at the end of last year, raised the likelihood of merger-and-acquisition opportunities with firms that are complementary in terms of products and technologies.