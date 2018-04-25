Agencies

CHINA

Exports to N Korea shrink

The government last month kept fuel exports to North Korea to a trickle and exported no corn for a third straight month to its neighbor, data showed yesterday, as sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile program continued to bite. Official data from the General Administration of Customs showed a sixth straight month of no shipments of diesel, gasoline and fuel oil. The country has traditionally been the main source of the North’s fuel. The only oil products sent to North Korea were 3 tonnes of jet fuel and 55 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas. It was also the sixth month that the country imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea, in line with UN sanctions aimed at persuading Pyongyang to abandon its weapons program.

INSURANCE

Distracted driving priced in

US insurance companies are putting a price on the risk of distracted driving. Last year, a ticket for using a mobile phone while driving added US$226 to the average insurance policy, an increase of 16 percent, according to a new analysis from Zebra, a Texas-based start-up that helps people weigh insurance rates. That is up from just US$23 in the span of two years, but still a lot less than some other violations. Underwriters deem a range of relatively innocuous incidents and conditions far more dangerous. Driving too slowly draws an average premium penalty of US$345 a year, while passing a school bus will cost an additional US$386 a year. Being old or being young is pricey, too. Drivers aged 80 pay about 22 percent more than the average driver, while 18-year-olds, or their parents, have to fork over almost three times the national average for coverage.

SAUDI ARABIA

Bourse IPO delayed to 2019

The kingdom is delaying the initial public offering (IPO) of its stock exchange on hopes that a potential MSCI Inc upgrade could boost its value, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Tadawul, as the Middle East’s biggest stock exchange is known, has pushed back plans to sell shares to next year at the earliest, from this year, said the people, asking not to be identified. The exchange is hoping that waiting until after a possible classification as an emerging market in June could improve trading volumes and help it achieve a better valuation for its owner, the Public Investment Fund.

AUTOMAKERS

PSA Group revenue soars

French automaker PSA Group posted a 42 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, lifted by its acquisition of Opel-Vauxhall. Group revenue rose to 18.18 billion euros (US$22.2 billion), the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said yesterday, as vehicle deliveries advanced 44 percent. Following a 2014 bailout, PSA has recovered to record profitability and is applying its turnaround lessons to Opel, acquired from General Motors Co last year. It is engaged in a standoff with Germany’s IG Metall over plans to suspend a pay rise negotiated by the union.

INTERNET

Netflix taps junk bonds

Netflix Inc is tapping the junk-bond market again to help finance its next wave of shows. The world’s largest online television network is selling US$1.9 billion of senior bonds in its largest-ever US dollar-denominated offering. That is up from a planned US$1.5 billion, a statement on Monday showed. The 10.5-year notes might yield 5.875 percent, within the initially discussed range of 5.75 to 6 percent, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified.