AMS’ outlook spurs fears of weak iPhone X demand

Bloomberg

Apple Inc supplier AMS AG shares tumbled after it issued a warning on negative operating margins because of low production capacity at its Singapore factories. It was yet another iPhone supplier to warn of shaky demand.

The poor short-term guidance given by Austria-based AMS late on Monday was heavily impacted by lower iPhone X volumes, Baader Helvea AG analyst Guenther Hollfelder said in a note.

AMS shares yesterday fell as much as 14 percent to 82.44 Swiss francs in Zurich, where the stock is listed. The stock has increased 8.1 percent so far this year, as of the end of trading on Monday.

AMS expects second-quarter revenue of between US$220 million and US$250 million, up between 10 and 25 percent year-on-year and below estimates of 304.9 million euros (US$372 million), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

AMS produces optical sensors for mobile phones, which manage color, brightness and whether the handset is being held against the ear, and has recently expanded into 3-D sensors.

Its second-quarter revenue guidance “corresponds with about 20 million to 25 million less iPhone X units based on our calculations,” Hollfelder said.

Investors have been looking for clues regarding demand for the new iPhone X.

Apple’s five largest device assemblers reported a sharp slowdown in monthly sales after peaking at the end of last year, suggesting demand for the high-end device might be fading.

Key suppliers, such as Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), reported a combined 8 percent increase in their sales in the March quarter, but growth slowed sharply later in the period.

Apple’s main chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), predicted that current-quarter sales would be about US$1 billion less than analysts had projected.

Shares of Apple, which is set to post quarterly results on Tuesday next week, have fallen just over 7 percent over the past three days.

Morgan Stanley analysts on Friday last week cut their forecasts for iPhone shipments.

AMS’ first-quarter adjusted earnings came in at US$77.3 million, below estimates of US$82.9 million.

Adjusted operating margin in the second quarter is expected to be about negative 20 to 25 percent, compared with a positive 17 percent in the first quarter.

“This is all Apple, specifically iPhone X,” Mirabaud Securities Ltd senior analyst Neil Campling said.