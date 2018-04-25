India to import more oil, drones from US to bring down its trade surplus

Bloomberg

India is seeking more oil, drones and aircraft from the US to help narrow its US$28 billion trade surplus amid rising concerns of possible collateral damage to its economy from US President Donald Trump’s trade spat with China.

Asia’s third-largest economy could bridge the surplus by up to US$4 billion through oil imports alone, government officials said, asking not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

India is among partner countries seeking to allay US trade deficit fears by raising imports as the Trump administration redraws bilateral trade plans and seeks to alter world trade norms.

Earlier this month. the US added India to a list of nations it is monitoring for possible currency manipulation aimed at boosting exports. India, which denied its central bank interventions help exports, fits one of the main criteria for countries making the list — a bilateral trade surplus of at least US$20 billion.

Along with South Korea, India was the only other country to cut its surplus — merchandise and services — with the US after Trump took charge.

The surplus dropped to US$28 billion last year from US$30.8 billion in 2016, according to data from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Its merchandise trade surplus with the US last year fell 6.1 percent to US$22.9 billion, mostly helped by more than doubling imports of aircraft and parts from the US in fiscal 2017 to US$4.24 billion, data from the Indian Ministry of Commerce showed.

The number might narrow further this year after the US lifted its four-decade-long curbs on crude oil exports, the officials said.

India, which received its first US oil shipment in August last year, could import oil worth US$4 billion, one of the officials said.

Trump on Thursday last week cleared the “US Policy on the Export of Unmanned Aerial Systems” that could allow India to buy drones.

India, which imports more than 80 percent of its crude oil requirement, sourced nearly 12 million barrels of crude oil from the US in the past six months.

Its 1.05 billion cubic meters of natural gas purchases over the past couple of years would help correct trade imbalances with India, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said in New Delhi on Tuesday last week.

“India importing more from the United States, if it is in its interest, is a good thing. But Trump’s approach to trade has been fairly negative and counterproductive,” said Joshua Meltzer, Washington-based senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “It forces countries to think about how do they narrow bilateral deficits.”