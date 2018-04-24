Fresenius drops US$4.3bn Akorn deal, setting up row

Bloomberg

Fresenius SE walked away from a pending US$4.3 billion acquisition of Akorn Inc, a US maker of generic cancer drugs, after a probe found problems with the target company’s product development practices.

The German company said its outside experts found “material breaches” of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards while reviewing Akorn’s operations.

Fresenius said it had offered to delay its decision until Akorn had completed its own investigation, but was turned down, setting up a potential legal battle with the US company over the aborted takeover.

Fresenius shares rose as much as 2.9 percent early yesterday in Frankfurt, Germany.

Investors had become increasingly wary of the deal since Fresenius announced it a year ago.

Competition was eroding Akorn’s profit and revenue expectations, and its former chairman, John Kapoor, left the company after being arrested on separate racketeering charges.

Under the terms of the deal announced in April last year, Akorn had agreed to pay a US$129 million termination fee if the agreement fell through, Fresenius said.

On Sunday, Akorn said in a statement that the issues being investigated were not a condition to closing and would not materially hurt the German company, therefore giving it no reason to drop the deal.

“We categorically disagree with Fresenius’ accusations,” Akorn said after Fresenius issued its own statement saying it was walking away. “We intend to vigorously enforce our rights, and Fresenius’ obligations, under our binding merger agreement.”

Fresenius disclosed its investigation, prompted by an anonymous tip, in February.

Bad Homburg-based Fresenius would keep pursuing a stronger position in the US generics market via organic growth, as well as through acquisitions, spokesman Matthias Link said on Sunday.

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Akorn’s shares have traded well below Fresenius’ offer price since the end of February, when the German company said violations of FDA rules could imperil the takeover.

Akorn closed at US$19.70 on Friday last week, about 42 percent below Fresenius’ US$34-a-share price.

Through Friday last week, Fresenius shares had lost about 11 percent since the Akorn deal was announced on April 24 last year, compared with a 4.5 percent increase in Germany’s DAX.